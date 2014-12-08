Jordison voted best metal drummer again

Sacked Slipknot sticksman Joey Jordison has once again been voted the best drummer in metal.

Readers of MusicRader cast more than 34,000 votes in the poll which saw the Scar The Martyr man come out on top ahead of Avenged Sevenfold’s Arin Ilejay in second place.

On Jordison’s victory, MusicRadar says: “While Slipknot have spent the 12 months since parting company with their drummer getting back to work, it’s clear that Joey’s drumming legacy stretches far beyond the confines of that band, and this award shows his loyal fanbase has not left his side. He may have been quiet of late, but we can’t wait to see and hear what he’s cooking up next.”

The poll comes a year after Jordison was named the world’s greatest metal drummer by readers of Loudwire. And in 2010 he was named the best drummer of the last 25 years by drum magazine Rhythm.

Jordison was sacked by Slipknot last year. His replacement has not officially been named, although a disgruntled roadie last week all but confirmed it is Jay Weinberg.

MusicRadar’s 10 best drummers in metal 2014

1: Joey Jordison – Scar The Martyr

2: Arin Ilejay – Avenged Sevenfold

3: Dave McClain – Machine Head

4: Dan Searle – Architects

5: Tomas Haake – Meshuggah

6: Chris Adler – Lamb Of God

7: Nicko McBrain – Iron Maiden

8: Brann Dailor – Mastodon

9: Vinnie Paul – Hellyeah

10: Dave Elitch – Killer Be Killed