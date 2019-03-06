Joni Mitchell’s 75th birthday film set for one-night only cinema event

The concert film celebrating Joni Mitchell’s 75th birthday will be screened at cinemas internationally later this month.

Joni 75: A Birthday Celebration will be shown for one-night only on March 21, after its successful screening in North America in February.

The footage was captured over two nights in November 2018 by The Music Center at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Los Angeles.

Among the artists to take to the stage were Emmylou Harris, Diana Krall, Graham Nash, James Taylor, Rufus Wainwright, Brandi Carlile, Glen Hansard, Norah Jones, Chaka Khan, Kris Kristofferson, Los Lobos with La Marisoul, Cesar Castro & Xochi Flores and Seal.

Not only will those attending be able to witness the whole star-studded show, but behind-the-scenes interviews with the artists who took part will also be screened.

A synopsis for the film reads: “As an artist, Mitchell performed with an emotional honesty that resonated with a wide audience.

“The unifying effect of Mitchell’s music rings out with a closing group singalong to Big Yellow Taxi during which Mitchell herself is captured on camera.

“But the biggest moment, the most emotional, is saved for the end when the celebrated singer takes to the stage to blow out candles on a cake after the crowd serenades her with Happy Birthday.”

To find your nearest theatre showing Joni 75: A Birthday Celebration, visit the official website and type in your location.

A CD of the performance will be released this Friday (March 8). Find details below.

Joni 75: A Birthday Celebration

1. Dreamland - Los Lobos

2. Help Me - Chaka Khan

3. Amelia - Diana Krall

4. All I Want - Rufus Wainwright

5. Coyote - Glen Hansard

6. River - James Taylor

7. Both Sides Now - Seal

8. Our House - Graham Nash

9. A Case of You - Kris Kristofferson & Brandi Carlile

10. Down to You - Brandi Carlile

11. Blue - Rufus Wainwright

12. Court and Spark - Norah Jones

13. Nothing Can Be Done - Los Lobos

14. The Magdalene Laundries - Emmylou Harris

15. Woodstock - James Taylor

16. Big Yellow Taxi - La Marisoul/James Taylor/Chaka Khan/Brandi Carlile