Joni Mitchell 'making good progress’ says Judy Collins

Joni Mitchell is “making good progress” as she recovers from the stroke and brain aneurysm she suffered in April, friend Judy Collins has reported.

Mitchell, 71, was discovered unconscious in her Los Angeles home, and spent time in intensive care where she was diagnosed. She was later allowed to go home, and her lawyer predicted she’d eventually make a full recovery.

Now fellow musician Collins says: “I have heard from a close mutual friend that Joni is walking, talking, painting, doing rehab every day and making good progress.”

She reports that another friend, who also suffered an aneurysm, has made a full recovery, but adds: “It does take a long time – three years for my friend.”

Collins has posted a picture of herself with Mitchell, Graham Nash and David Crosby at work in a studio in 1969, saying: “I love love love her since the first time I heard her sing Both Sides Now to me on the phone in the middle of the night.

“I will try my best to see our songbird when I’m in LA in the coming weeks.”