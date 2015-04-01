Joni Mitchell rushed to hospital

Joni Mitchell is recovering in a Los Angeles hospital’s intensive care unit after being found unconscious in her home.

The 71-year-old musician was rushed to hospital on Tuesday afternoon and only regained consciousness in the ambulance.

It’s not yet clear what illness caused the incident.

A statement on Mitchell’s website reads: “Joni was found unconscious in her home. She regained consciousness on the ambulance ride to an LA area hospital. She is currently in intensive care undergoing tests and is awake and in good spirits. More updates to come as we hear them. Light a candle and sing a song, let’s all send good wishes her way.”

A follow-up statement adds: “We are awaiting official word on her condition and will post it as soon as we know.”

Boy George and Billy Idol were among those to send messages of support via Twitter. Idol writes: “Sorry to hear today’s news about Joni Mitchell. I sang on her Dancing Clown single many moons ago, all the best for her recovery.”

Mitchell suffers from a rare skin condition called Morgellons disease, which sufferers say causes crawling and stinging sensations under the skin.