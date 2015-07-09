Joni Mitchell in 'remarkable progress' - lawyer

Joni Mitchell is making “remarkable progress” as she recovers from a stroke and brain aneurysm, says her lawyer.

The 71-year-old Canadian – best known for 1970 hit Big Yellow Taxi – was hospitalised in March after being found unresponsive at her Los angeles home.

But representative Rebecca J Thyne reports that the singer is talking again and is “expected to make a full recovery.”

Her comments are made in court papers which were lodged in the process of passing decision-making powers on to Mitchell’s friend, Leslie Morris.

Thyme’s statement continues: “When I arrived she was seated at her kitchen table feeding herself lunch. She also told me that she receives excellent care from caregivers round-the-clock.

“It was clear that she was happy to be home and that she has made remarkable progress. She has physical therapy each day and is expected to make a full recovery.”

Mitchell suffers from a rare skin condition called Morgellons disease, which patients say causes crawling and stinging sensations under the skin.

