Jonathan Davis is sitting on a “heavy black metal jungle” project

Korn frontman Jonathan Davis says he has another project up his sleeve, which is completely different from his usual work.

He recently released his solo album Black Labyrinth and is working with Korn on their upcoming album. But speaking exclusively with Metal Hammer, Davis says he’s sitting on even more material.

He reports: “I’ve done stuff with trap, I just haven’t released it yet. And I did this crazy, heavy, black metal, jungle shit.

“I don’t know when that’ll come out, but I did that in 2014. I’ve been doing shit that just sits. I have a huge vault. I’ve just got to figure out how to release it and do it right.”

When asked about his trap metal-led tracks, Davis adds: “That shit I did a long time ago, too, and it just sits there, so I don’t know. I’ve kind of moved past it now.

“And even the jungle black metal stuff, I’ll release it sometime, but I’m always looking out for something new. I’ve got to innovate and do some different shit.”

Last week, Davis checked in to report that although early, the new Korn material he’s heard is already sounding great.

He said: “I’ve listened to a bunch of stuff. There’s been really good ideas, really cool grooves. It really doesn’t start taking place until I get there and glue all the shit together with the arrangements and put my vocals on it.

“But they’re working with different producers and we’re gonna do the record and we’ll see – I’m really excited for it.

Korn will play three shows in September to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their 1998 album Follow The Leader.