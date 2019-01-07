Jonathan Davis is recording vocals for new Korn album

Jonathan Davis has checked in from the studio to report that he’s recording vocals for the new Korn album.

The band have been working on the follow-up to 2016’s The Serenity Of Suffering, with Brian ‘Head’ Welch recently telling Consequence Of Sound that they had some “amazing tricks” up their sleeves.

Davis posted the update on Instagram, where he also thanked fans for their support following the death of his wife Deven in August last year.

Davis says: “I want to thank you all for your kind words over the last couple of months. What I’m going through has not been easy by any means. You all helped make the pain bearable.

“In return, I promise to give you my all on this amazing new Korn record. We all can heal together. #recordingvocals.”

The as-yet-untitled record is expected to be released later this year, with further details to be revealed in due course.

In December, the documentary Loud Krazy Love premiered on Showtime. The film focuses on Korn guitarist Head, his battle with addiction and his relationship with his daughter Jennea.