Watch Korn’s Brian ‘Head’ Welch in trailer for new documentary Loud Krazy Love

The film Loud Krazy Love has received a brand new trailer.

The documentary focuses on Korn guitarist Brian ‘Head’ Welch, his battle with addiction and his relationship with his daughter Jennea – and it’ll premiere on Showtime on December 14.

The trailer for the Scott Mayo and Trey Hill-directed film shows clips from Korn’s early career including backstage footage, Head with Jennea, film of the guitarist talking about his drug addictions and his decision to quit the band in 2005.

Check it out below.

In 2016, Head released his book With My Eyes Wide Open: Miracles And Mistakes On My Way Back To Korn via Thomas Nelson Publishing which dealt with his turbulent relationship with his daughter.

Speaking at the time, head said: “If I were to sum up With My Eyes Wide Open with one word, I would probably choose ‘restoration.’

“Everything in my life has been restored – restoration with my family, restoration with Korn and seeing this lifelong friendship with all the guys in the band come back together.”

The band are currently putting the piece in place for the follow-up to 2016’s The Serenity Of Suffering, which is expected to launch in 2019.