Jon Hiseman Forms New Band With Clem Clempson And Mark Clarke

Jon Hiseman has formed a new group with his former Colosseum colleagues,guitarist Clem Clempson and bassist Mark Clarke. The trio, known as JCM, have live dates lined up and a new album in the pipeline.

Writing on his blog, Hiseman cites the passing of guitarists Larry Coryell and Allan Holdsworth within a month of each other earlier this year as the catalyst behind the new outfit. “Suddenly, I realised that I had lost most of the people who had believed in me and encouraged me to make my own music…

“Gradually, it occurred to me that I should try to make an album featuring the songs and instrumentals that I associate with them all, the music that stayed in my mind through all the years. Each piece brings with it memories – some that make me laugh and others that make me feel anger to have lost their friendship and talent.

“Clem Clempson was over in the studio working on my daughter Ana’s album and I mentioned the idea to him. He was very enthusiastic, especially when he learnt that I thought it should be a classic guitar trio with Mark Clarke on bass guitar and vocals. We were both friendly with Cozy Powell and, of course, Clem had great success with Steve Marriott and Greg Ridley in Humble Pie. It was clear that a “Heroes” album would not be short of things to play. We started to discuss the songs we could do and when Clem mentioned this to Colosseum’s German agent the whole situation got rapidly out of hand.

“My cosy little plan for a nice ‘family’ album has turned into a full blown recording and touring operation.

“As I write this, the album is half recorded and the tour starts in April 2018. I have no idea where this will all lead but we are certainly going to have fun – and it all keeps me fit physically and mentally.”

JCM have lined up the following dates:

Fletching Trading Boundaries - April 7

Milton Keynes The Stables - 9

Wolverhampton Robin 2 - 10

Austria Wien Porgy & Bess - 13

Austria Innsbruck Treiubhaus - 14

Germany Marburg KFZ - 19

Germany Bensheim Musiktheater Rex - 19

Germany Karlsruhe Tollhouse - 20

Germany Winterbach Lehenbachhalle - 21

Germany Bonn Harmonie - 22