Jon Gomm announces tenth anniversary reissue of Secret Nobody Keeps

Acoustic guitar trailblazer Jon Gomm has announced he will reissue his 2013 record Secrets Nobody Keeps through Kscope on September 24.

The Passionflower 10 Year Anniversary Edition marks a decade since the release of his single Passionflower that went on to change everything for Jon. A live video of the single racked up millions of views on YouTube and other media platforms in 2012 – with British legend Stephen Fry describing him on mainstream television as someone "playing the guitar in a way I’d never seen it played before" and “an all-round genius”. You can watch a video of a 2020 rendition of the song below.

“I remember recording Secrets Nobody Keeps, in my spare bedroom studio space in one of the most notorious inner city suburbs of Leeds - my home, familiar, every dog bark, every shout," Gomm says. "The passionflower in the yard which had inspired the song, having long since won the battle with the concrete, was still tangling itself around my house.

"The tempest of the previous couple of years of my life, since my little zero-budget friend-made videos had gone viral (the secrets nobody kept), and sent me on tour all over the planet: It had somehow wrenched me from my home, my sense of safety, even after I went back. Everything the same, but unsteady now. Maybe it was me that had been altered. I was clinging on to my sense of self through these songs.”

Jon Gomm: Secrets Nobody Keeps: Passionflower 10 Year Anniversary Edition

1: Telepathy

2: Ain't Nobody

3: There`s No Need To Be Afraid

4: Wukan Motorcycle Kid

5: Deep Cut

6: Orville (The Secret Of Learning To Fly Is Forgetting To Hit The Ground)

7: Passionflower (SNK Version)

8: Message In A Bottle

9: Dance Of The Last Rhino

10: Everything/You To Me Are Everything/Running Up That Hill

Bonus Track

11: Passionflower (2020 Version)