Jon Bon Jovi says there is "no miracle" that will heal his damaged vocal cord enough for him to tour any time soon

Jon Bon Jovi admits his damaged vocal cord is still not healed enough for him to resume touring and that there's "no miracle" likely to change that.

Bon Jovi released their 16th album Forever this week. It is hailed as a return to form and a "big-sounding record designed to be played to big rooms" by Classic Rock.

But the chances of it being performed on the road are slim. The band have no live shows lined up and the singer says he can no longer play shows like he used to after undergoing surgery in 2022.

Jon Bon Jovi tells the Guardian: "It’s a work in progress. There’s no miracle. I just wish there was a fucking light switch. I’m more than capable of singing again.

"The bar is now: can I do two and a half hours a night, four nights a week? The answer is no."

One-off performances are possible, with the singer appearing on American Idol recently. And he insists he still has the bug for singing in front of an audience.

He adds: "It lights you up when you’re out there. As long as I have the ability, I will write songs and make records."

A four-part docu-series about the career of Bon Jovi, Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story, premiered at the SXSW Conference in March and was released on April 26 via Hulu (US) and Disney Plus (UK).

Jon Bon Jovi recently shut down speculation that guitarist Richie Sambora was set to rejoin the lineup, saying he had only spoken to his former bandmate a handful of times since he left the band in 2013.