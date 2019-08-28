Jon Bon Jovi reveals title of band’s new album

Jon Bon Jovi is currently sailing across the Mediterranean with 2500 fans on the Runaway To Paradise cruise.

He's joined by a support lineup featuring Johnny Rzeznik of The Goo Goo Dolls, Grace Potter, Betsie Gold, Slippery When Wet and more – and during the trip, which set sail from Barcelona earlier this week, the vocalist told fans the title of the new Bon Jovi album.

According to Variety, the singer said the follow-up to 2016’s This House Is Not For Sale would be titled: “Bon Jovi: 2020,” adding: “It’s an election year, so why not? I couldn’t do any worse.”

The vocalist continued: “This House Is Not For Sale dealt with personal matters, and now it’s behind us. Now I have clear vision moving forward.”

He also added that the record would have more “socially conscious” themes, and include lyrics focusing on events such as the recent mass shootings in the US.

The Runaway To Paradise cruise will return to shore on Friday, and comes after Bon Jovi held a similar event in the Caribbean earlier this year.