Anderson single to aid 3 charities

Jon Anderson has tied up with former Counting Crows man Matt Malley to release a single which will aid three different charities.

Family Circle is described as a tribute to “our connection with our families and how our children keep us together, bonding our love of life.”

It’s on sale now via iTunes, and proceeds will go to the Flutie Foundation, Sahaja Yoga Meditation and the UK’s National Autistic Society.

Former Yes frontman Anderson says: “Family Circle came together when Matt sent me his beautiful music earlier this year. I sang the lyric idea and sent it back to Matt, thanking him for the great energy. He added some more sounds and the haunting guitar solo.”

Malley adds: “Not only am I a fan of Jon’s voice, but I’m a fan of the fearless spiritual outlook that appears in all of his music. I sent the file up to Jon and it came back with his marvellous voice, lyrics – everything that brought the song to becoming fully realised.”

Anderson appears on United Progressive Fraternity’s debut album, out next month. He’s currently working with a new band on material co-written with jazz-fusion violinist Jean-Luc Ponty.