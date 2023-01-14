Jon Anderson shares new trailers for Olias sequel Zamran

By Jerry Ewing
( Prog )
published

Jon Anderson has been working on a follow-up to 1976's Olias Of Sunhillow for over 20 years

Jon Anderson
(Image credit: Jim Spellman/WireImage/Rock and Roll Hall of Fame - Getty)

Former Yes singer Jon Anderson has shared two new video trailers for his Zamran project, the long-awaited follow-up to 1976's acclaimed solo album Olias Of Sunhillow. You can watch them both below.

Together amounting to over ten minutes of new music, Anderson released different trailers to YouTube and to his Facebook page. Other than crediting Mick Byrne for the videos and Jim Higgins for the artwork, there is no further information, reports Henry Potts' Where Are They Now? online Yes resource.

Anderson has been discussing the possibility of Zamran for over 20-years now. The project has been previously referred to as Zamran—Son of Olias or The Songs of Zamran: Son of Olias, and has mentioned the project taking different forms, from a four-disc set to interactive pp.

In March 2022 he told Prog Magazine "It will be in four movements, lasting over four hours. The first and second movements are finished — they're 55 minutes and an hour. I was working on the third movement just yesterday... that's over an hour. Now I've just got to work out the story interwoven between the layers."

Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.