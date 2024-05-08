Jon Anderson announces he will release a new album in August

Jon Anderson has recorded new album TRUE with touring band The Band Geeks

As Prog revealed back in March, Jon Anderson has recorded a brand new album, TRUE, which he has announced he will release through his new record label, Frontiers Records, on August 23.

The former Yes singer has recorded the new album with The Band Geeks, with whom he has been touring America for the past two years.

TRUE features nine songs and is described by Anderson's new label "a collection of songs that harkens back to Yes’s classic 70’s sounds as well as to their latter-day success with the album 90125."

TRUE will be preceded by the single Shine On, which will be released with a new video in June. The album was co-produced, engineered, and mixed by Band Geek bassist and musical director Richie Castellano.

Anderson and The Band Geeks head out on a series dates under the banner Yes: Epics, Classics and More from May to August. The run of North American shows kicks off at the State Theatre in New Brunswick, NJ, on May 30, and finishes at the Performing Arts Center in Thousand Oaks, CA on August 16. 

Additional September dates will be announced in the upcoming weeks.

