John Mitchell reveals The Nostalgia Factory

John Mitchell has announced details of his EP The Nostalgia Factory.

It’ll be the Arena, Frost* and Lonely Robot man’s first release on his White Star Records label, which he set up with Magick Eye Records founder Chris Hillman. It’ll launch on February 26.

The EP features covers of Porcupine Tree track The Nostalgia Factory, which originally appeared on a Steven Wilson cassette, Justin Hayward’s It Won’t Be Easy, ELP’s C’Est La Vie and Phil Collins song Take Me Home, which Mitchell performed during his encore at his recent Lonely Robot show at London’s Scala.

Former Touchstone singer Kim Seviour features as a guest artist on the EP.

Mitchell says: “We wanted to do something a bit different for the first release on the label so I took some time out from Lonely Robot to do something that I wouldn’t normally do – reworking some tracks that Chris and I thought would be interesting.

“This was a fun project which nearly became a full album so there may be more of this in the future. We have some other tracks already done and some more that we want to do.”

Mitchell’s Arena will release live package XX on DVD and 2CD formats on February 12.

John Mitchell The Nostalgia Factory tracklist