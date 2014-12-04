John Mitchell confirms Lonely Robot debut

It Bites, Arena and Frost* man John Mitchell has confirmed the launch of the first album from his Lonely Robot project.

Please Come Home will be released on February 23 via InsideOut, featuring bassist Nick Beggs and drummer Craig Blundell. Guest artists include Steve Hogarth, Jem Godfrey, Nik Kershaw, Heather Findlay, Kim Seviour and Peter Cox. The story is narrated by actor Lee Ingleby, of Master And Commander and Harry Potter fame.

Guitarist, vocalist and producer Mitchell reports: “I’d long thought about doing an album where I could have total control from start to finish with the music, lyrics, production, and choosing who I wanted to contribute – expanding from the idea of just a solo album.

“Please Come Home is very proggy, but it’s more about atmosphere than technical expertise, inspired by my love of science fiction and interest in the evolution of the human race.”

More information will be revealed in due course.

Tracklist