Mayall issues Find A Way To Care trailer

John Mayall has released a trailer for his album Find A Way To Care.

It’s released on September 4 via Forty Below Records.

In the seven-minute clip he discusses working with his current band, consisting of guitarist Rocky Athas, bassist Greg Rzab and drummer Jay Davenport.

Mayall, 81, says: “I’ve never had musicians in the band where I say, ‘I’ve chosen you, I want you to play this.’ I’ve chosen musicians because of what they bring to the table.

“We play together so much and so successfully, and the rapport is better than any band I’ve ever had.”

Find A Way To Care – which follows 2014 release A Special Life – is available for pre-order now.

John Mayall: Find A Way To Care