John Lennon’s solo work completely remixed for new compilation

A collection of some of John Lennon’s best-loved solo material will be released on what would have been the Beatle’s 80th birthday later this year.

Gimme Some Truth: The Ultimate Mixes will launch on October 9 through Capitol/UME in a variety of formats including CD, 2CD, 2LP, 4LP and a deluxe edition box set.

The collection has been produced by Sean Lennon and executively produced by Yoko Ono, with Gimme Some Truth including a total of 36 songs.

All the tracks have been completely remixed and engineered by Paul Hicks, who was behind the desk for 2018’s Imagine: The Ultimate Collection. He was assisted by Sam Gannon who also worked on the 2018 album.

The pair used brand new transfers of the original multi-tracks, with the process completed using vintage analogue equipment at LA’s Henson Recording Studios. Final mastering in analogue then took place at Abbey Road Studios by Alex Wharton.

The deluxe box set will include 124-page book which tells the story of each track in the words of John Lennon and Yoko, along with contributions from those who worked alongside them. Memorabilia including rare photographs, letters and artwork will also be included.

It’ll also come with a Blu-ray audio disc containing the mixes in studio quality 24 bit/96 kHz HD Stereo, immersive 5.1 Surround Sound and Dolby Atmos.

Ono says: “John was a brilliant man with a great sense of humour and understanding. He believed in being truthful and that the power of the people will change the world. And it will.

“All of us have the responsibility to visualise a better world for ourselves and our children. The truth is what we create. It’s in our hands.”

To mark today’s news, Capitol/UME have released a stream of Instant Karma! (We All Shine On).

John Lennon: Gimme SomeTruth: The Ultimate Mixes

John Lennon: Gimme SomeTruth: The Ultimate Mixes

CD1

1. Instant Karma! (We All Shine On)

2. Cold Turkey

3. Working Class Hero

4. Isolation

5. Love

6. God

7. Power To The People

8. Imagine

9. Jealous Guy

10. Gimme Some Truth

11. Oh My Love

12. How Do You Sleep?

13. Oh Yoko!

14. Angela

15. Come Together (live)

16. Mind Games

17. Out The Blue

18. I Know (I Know)

CD2

1. Whatever Gets You Thru The Night

2. Bless You

3. #9 Dream

4. Steel and Glass

5. Stand By Me

6. Angel Baby

7. (Just Like) Starting Over

8. I’m Losing You

9. Beautiful Boy (Darling Boy)

10. Watching The Wheels

11. Woman

12. Dear Yoko

13. Every Man Has A Woman Who Loves Him

14. Nobody Told Me

15. I’m Stepping Out

16. Grow Old With Me

17. Happy Xmas (War Is Over)

18. Give Peace A Chance