Kurt Cobain graphic novel launches in October

A graphic novel based on the life of Kurt Cobain will be released in October.

Who Killed Kurt Cobain? written by author Nicolas Otero will be released by publisher IDW later this year.

Inspired by French novel Le Roman de Boddah, it will illustrate the late Nirvana frontman’s life from the point of view of his imaginary childhood friend, Boddah. Official release details will be revealed in due course.

Otero says: “I was 17 when Nirvana and Kurt Cobain came to Paris in 1992. I saw them live the day before my graduation and it was explosive, mind-blowing, sonic, and so powerful.

“When Kurt put an end to his life in 1994, I remember hearing the name of Boddah for the first time. I thought it could be a fantastic way to tell Kurt’s story, with Boddah as the narrator.

“20 years later, my hair is not long nor dirty, I’m the father of three wonderful kids, and life has given me such a great gift. I can finally draw this little voice and explore what I imagined Kurt’s mind and life were inside.

“I hope you’ll enjoy reading it as I enjoyed doing it. I’m 17 again today.”

Cobain’s body was found in Seattle on April 8, 1994. An investigation ruled his death a suicide.

Nirvana were inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2014 – five days after the 20th anniversary of Cobain’s death. A biographical film depicting the late singer’s life, Montage Of Heck, was also released last year.