Watch John Fogerty play a cacophonous Creedence classic on kid's instruments

Former Creedence Clearwater Revival leader John Fogerty has become the latest musician to play a classic song using classroom instruments on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Fogerty stopped by The Tonight Show studios at the Rockefeller Center in New York ahead of his Celebration tour shows in California this weekend, and joined Fallon and house band The Roots for a ramshackle but ultimately joyous cover of Creedence's 1970 hit Lookin' Out My Back Door.

Fogerty originally wrote the song for his then three-year-old son Josh, inspired by the Dr. Seuss book And to Think That I Saw It On Mulberry Street. The familial connections continue to this day, with two more sons – Shane and Tyler – currently part of Fogerty's touring band and adding to the cacophony on The Tonight Show version of Lookin' Out My Back Door.

The next show on Fogerty's Celebration tour is at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, CA, on Saturday. The European leg of the tour begins in late May, before the schedule heads back over the Atlantic for a run of shows that includes a night with String Cheese Incident at the famous Red Rocks Amphitheater in Boulder, CA on July 14. Full dates below.

Previous guests on The Tonight Show included Metallica, who performed Enter Sandman with Fallon and The Roots, while The Who did the same with Won't Get Fooled Again, and Aerosmith gave Walk This Way the classroom treatment.

John Fogerty Celebration tour 2023

May 06: Pomona Los Angeles County Fair, CA

May 07: Redondo Beach BeachLife Festival, CA

May 12: Saratoga The Mountain Winery, CA

May 13: Lincoln Thunder Valley Casino Resort, CA



May 23: Dublin 3Arena, IrelandMay 25: Manchester AO Arena, UK

May 27: Stornoway Midnight Sun Weekender, UK

May 29: London The O2, UK

May 31: Paris Boulogne-billancourt, France

Jun 03: Ålesund Sparebanken Møre Arena, Norway

Jun 05: Uppsala Botanical Garden, Sweden

Jun 06: Malmö Arena, Sweden

Jun 08: Antwerp Sportpaleis, Belgium

Jun 09: Grolloo Holland International Blues Festival, Netherlands

Jun 30: Dauphin Countryfest, MB

Jul 09: Highland Park Ravinia, IL

Jul 14: Morrison Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO

Jul 25: Franklin FirstBank Amphitheater, TN

Jul 26: Atlanta Cadence Bank Amphitheatre, GA

Jul 28: St. Augustine Amphitheatre, FL

Jul 29: Clearwater The Soud, FL

Jul 30: Davie Hard Rock Live, FL

Aug 04: Tulsa Margaritaville, OK

Aug 05: Durant Choctaw Casino & Resort, OK

Aug 11: Cuyahoga Falls Outlaw Music Festival, OH

Aug 12: Burgettstown Outlaw Music Festival, PA

Aug 13: Cincinnati Outlaw Music Festival, OH

Aug 19: Vienna Filene Center at Wolf Trap, VA

Tickets are on sale now (opens in new tab).