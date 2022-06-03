John Carpenter on his love for 90s Metallica

John Carpenter is a legend of horror and sci-fi films and soundtracks, from Escape From New York to Halloween. More recently he’s also released his own standalone albums, the Lost Themes records.

And, as it turns out, he’s also a big fan of 90s Metallica.

In an interview with The Pit, Carpenter revealed that his favourite Metallica albums are from the 90s.

“Three would be: Metallica The Black Album, Load, and Reload. Right in a row,” Carpenter said. When the interviewer noted this was an unusual choice, Carpenter replied, “Yeah I know they don’t think it’s pure. But I love it, I thought it was great.

"[Metallica] are metal. Even when they took a detour, went down the Load/Reload road, I was with them."

Though he also admits, “You can’t beat Enter Sandman.”

The horror maestro has also previously expressed his love for Babymetal, which he elaborated on in the interview.

“I love Babymetal! Are you kidding me? Have you seen them in concert? They are unbelievable! Their band is unreal; they are just chugging, and these three little girls come out – the performers – and they didn’t know what metal was, [so it] had to [be] explained to them [because they are] so young. [Babymetal] is such a great idea. So much fun. I can’t believe the crowds; I attend their concerts. Wow!”

When asked if he would ever make a metal album himself, Carpenter seemed open to the idea: “Sure, we might do that. We might snag a couple metal musicians to play. Sure why not, I love metal, always have.”

Now that's something we'd love to hear.