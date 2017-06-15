John Bonham’s Model T Ford is up for sale

A Model T Ford once owned by late Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham has been put up for sale on auction website eBay.

The heavily customised car famously appeared in Led Zep’s 1976 film The Song Remains The Same – and it could be yours for £250,000.

The vehicle is being sold by Midwest Performance who say: “Being Zeppelin fans ourselves, we are very excited to assist in the sale of this iconic Hot Rod.

“Owned by the late John Bonham of Led Zeppelin and featured in the movie The Song Remains The Same, this is a very collectable piece of rock history.”

The Model T was built in the early 70s by Andy Brizio in San Francisco and was later shipped to the UK for the drummer.

Midwest Performance add: “The 5.7 Chevy Small Block and Supercharger were completely rebuilt in 2006 whilst under the current ownership and the car has been kept in its climate controlled environment ever since.”

Watch a clip of the car in action from The Song Remains The Same below.

Last week it was reported that lawyers representing Led Zeppelin are seeking to have the band’s legal costs covered following 2016’s Stairway To Heaven court case.

Peter Grant interview: Life with Led Zeppelin and the death of John Bonham

Read Classic Rock, Metal Hammer & Prog for free with TeamRock+