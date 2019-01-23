John 5 says the new Rob Zombie album “is a monster”

Rob Zombie guitarist John 5 says fans can expect a “monster” of an album when it launches later this year.

Zombie reported last summer that the follow-up to 2016’s The Electric Warlock Acid Witch Satanic Orgy Celebration Dispenser was done and called it “the weirdest, most complex record we've ever made.”

It’s expected to be released after Zombie completes work on his new horror film 3 From Hell – and his guitarist John 5 says it’s going to be something special.

He tells WRIF’s Meltdown (via Blabbermouth): “It's completely finished and all ready to go. I don't see the artwork because Rob does all the artwork, but the music is mixed and mastered. It's all ready to go – and it is a monster.”

He adds: “I’m a Zombie fan, I'm a White Zombie fan and I listen to things like that as well. I’ve heard it a bunch, and I'm, like, 'Man, this is really something special.'

“If White Zombie came out with this record, I'd be, like, 'This is incredible. This is rad.' It's heavy. It's hooky. It's all the things that we want a Rob Zombie record to be. He really hit it out of the park this time.”

Last week, Zombie said that work on 3 From Hell would likely wrap up in “a couple of months.”

Earlier this month, John 5 shared an animated video for his track Zoinks! which will feature on Invasion – his upcoming album with The Creatures.

He’ll released a video for Crank It on February 1.