Joe Bonamassa talks Different Shades of Blue

Joe Bonamassa releases his new album, Different Shades Of Blue, on September 22. Unlike previous album Driving Towards The Daylight, which featured a number of blues standards, the new collection is made up entirely of tracks Bonamassa was involved in writing.

“It’s been a while since I’ve been involved in the writing on an entire album”, says the guitarist. “So I decided I wanted to make a completely original blues album. I’ve really had to push myself to make everything I do better than the last project. I know the fans expect it. And I feel like I owe it to the fans to give them an original record after all these years.”

Amongst the songwriters helping with the project were Journey’s Jonathan Cain, and James House, who’s written for country stars Dwight Yoakam and Martina McBride.

Bonamassa, who played at the Download and Calling festivals last month, has released a video trailer for the album.

