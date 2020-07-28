Joe Bonamassa announces new studio album Royal Tea

Joe Bonamassa has announced that he’ll release his new studio album Royal Tea on October 23 through Provogue/J&R Adventures – and has shared a video for his new track Why Does It Take So Long To Say Goodbye.

The guitarist and vocalist recorded the album at London's Abbey Road Studios and it's been inspired by the work of Jeff Beck, John Mayall & The Bluesbreakers, Eric Clapton and Cream, with Bonamassa recruiting former Whitesnake guitarist Bernie Marsden, ex-Cream lyricist Pete Brown and pianist Jools Holland for the project.

Bonamassa says: “This whole adventure was a bucket-list thing for me. Writing this record in London has done its job. It really does sound inherently British. Bernie and I, we finish each other’s sentences. We’re cut from the same cloth.”

Longtime Bonamassa collaborator Kevin Shirley is once again on production duties, while the record also features Bonamassa’s touring band: Bassist Michael Rhodes, drummer Anton Fig and keyboardist Reese Wynans.

Bonamassa has also announced that he’ll perform a livestream concert from Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium on September 20 and will feature tracks from the album along with other cuts from his back catalogue.

There will also be an hour-long after party featuring “several live performances from an array of some of the hottest rising stars in the blues-rock music.”

Tickets for the event are now available to purchase.

Joe Bonamassa: Royal Tea

1. When One Door Opens

2. Royal Tea

3. Why Does It Take So Long To Say Goodbye

4. Lookout Man

5. High Class Girl

6. A Conversation With Alice

7. I Didn’t Think She Would Do It

8. Beyond The Silence

9. Lonely Boy

10. Savannah