Joanne Shaw Taylor goes behind the scenes

Joanne Shaw Taylor has premiered a video that goes behind the scenes of fourth album The Dirty Truth.

It’s released on September 22 via her own label Axehouse Music, and sees her reunited with producer Jim Gaines, who worked on her 2009 debut White Sugar.

Taylor says: ““I wanted to go back into the studio in Memphis with Jim to retain the same vibe that we captured on the first album. The new one is a combination of rock and blues. It’s an exciting collaboration – and hopefully my fans will love the more stripped-down sound.”

The Dirty Truth will be available as a signed digipak, standard CD, limited-edition blue vinyl, black vinyl. Variants of the digipak and vinyl editions come with a signed A2 art print.

Taylor tours the UK with support from Bernie Marsden in November:

Nov 01: Norwich Epic

Nov 02: Sheffield City Hall Ballroom

Nov 03: Leeds Wardrobe

Nov 04: Manchester RNCM

Nov 06: Aberdeen Lemon Tree

Nov 07: Glasgow Arches

Nov 08: Stockton Arc

Nov 12: Exeter Corn Exchange

Nov 13: Falmouth Pavilion

Nov 14: Salisbury City Hall

Nov 15: Birmingham Town Hall

Nov 18: Cardiff Globe

Nov 19: London O2 Shepherds Bush Empire

Nov 20: Bury St Edmunds Apex

