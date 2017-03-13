Joanne Shaw Taylor announces UK tour and launches No Reason To Stay video

Blues sensation Joanne Shaw Taylor has announced a UK tour for late this year. It kicks off in Gateshead on November 7, and includes at stop at London’s prestigious Royal Festival Hall before climaxing in Birmingham on November 20 (full dates below). Tickets for the tour go on sale at The Gig Cartel on Friday, with a pre-sale for fans going live on Wednesday.

“I had such a great year in 2016,” says Joanne, “gaining my first top 20 album, Wild, playing Glastonbury, performing on Later… and playing some amazing shows around the world. Being able to step up to these amazing venues for the 2017 tour is testament to my fans who have supported me all the way on my journey. I hope they will join us at these fantastic venues in November!”

To mark the announcement, Joanne has made one of Wild’s highlights, Ready To Roll, available as a free download. And on Friday, she released a video for No Reason To Stay.

What’s No Reason To Stay about?

Basically it’s about knowing when it’s right to leave the wrong relationship. Sometimes it’s easier to to go along with something as it causes less pain in the short term even though it will just delay the inevitable.

What did Kevin Shirley bring to the recording of Wild?

I think Kevin really helped mature my sound and find my own voice. I’ve always blended rock/soul/blues/pop and I think Kevin helped shape that into a more cohesive sound.

Why Nashville?

Kevin had recorded a few albums there at Grand Victor studios where we recorded and thought it would be right for me as well as the musicians we could use there.

Who are your blues heroes?

Stevie Ray Vaughan, Billy Gibbons, Albert Collins, BB, Freddie King.. it’s a long list.

Do you still practice?

Yes, Not so much when I’m on the road but yes when I’m off. Even if I just noodle whilst watching a film I help it helps maintain my motor skills.

Which young guitarists do you admire, and why?

I love Eric Gales, I think he’s probably one of the greatest guitar players out there. I’ve always been a big fan of Jonny Lang as I think there’s a great personality to his playing.

Joanne Shaw Taylor UK tour

Nov 07: Sage, Gateshead

Nov 09: Corn Exchange, Cambridge

Nov 10: Bridgewater Hall, Manchester

Nov 12: Royal Concert Hall, Glasgow

Nov 14: Colston Hall, Bristol

Nov 15: Royal Festival Hall, London

Nov 20: Symphony Hall, Birmingham

