JJ Grey & Mofro premiere Every Minute

Southern blues rock outfit JJ Grey & Mofro have premiered their track Every Minute with TeamRock.

It’s taken from Ol’ Glory, their ninth album, set for release on February 23 via Provogue Records.

The 12-track follow-up to 2013’s This River is based on the theme of “finding happiness where you are in your life.” It’s described as a continuation of “the deep, soulful blend of blues, rock, folk, funk, gospel, gritty R&B and personal, Southern-inspired narratives that have become synonymous with JJ Grey & Mofro.”

The band play London’s Islington Academy on March 18 as part of a European tour. Ol’ Glory is available for pre-order now via Amazon and iTunes.

Tracklist