"One of the most intense tracks we've ever released." Watch the video for Jinjer's pulverising new single Rogue

Ukrainian tech metal pulverisers Jinjer have released a pummelling new single, titled Rogue and accompanied by a video that premiered earlier today. The video for the track sees the band letting loose in a bunker while singer Tatiana Shmayluk screams her head off in a dark room surrounded by faceless mannequins. Very metal stuff going on, basically.

"Our new single Rogue is a reaction to many things," offers Tatiana cryptically. "It’s brutally honest, it’s in-your-face and one of the most intense tracks Jinjer has ever released. We are so excited about this new track, about the new album and everything that‘s on the way."

The new Jinjer album is expected in the first half of 2025. In the meantime, the four-piece will be busy on the road, steamrolling North America with Hanabie and Born Of Osiris this month before returning to Europe in October to support Brazilian metal heavyweights Sepultura on their farewell tour. They'll then be zipping straight over to Central and South America for a trek with Heaven Shall Burn that will see them play dates in Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico and more.

Watch the video for Rogue below. Speaking to Metal Hammer in 2020, Tatiana explained the biggest obstacles her and her bandmates face when it comes to recording new Jinjer material. “The biggest challenge is lack of time, schedule, less time when we recorded our [2019] Macro album," she noted. "I wrote a song the day before I had to record it. So yeah, my brain was liquid after that, it was horrible and very stressful. Sometimes I come to the studio and I have only half a song ready. That’s the biggest challenge for me, not being prepared and still doing my shit.”

JINJER - Rogue (Official Video) | Napalm Records - YouTube Watch On