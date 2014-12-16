Jimmy Page - a new chapter?

Jimmy Page has talked to Classic Rock about revisiting Led Zeppelin’s studio works, the great analogue vs digital war, and new beginnings.

“I’m playing guitar at the moment”, says Page. “Because I’m getting ready. Whatever I do, I don’t want people to have made up their minds before I’ve done it. On the internet, people are telling me, ‘you’re doing this, and you’re doing that’, and I’m ‘Am I?’ Just wait and see what I do. I’ve got new material, and it will be surprising.”

In May, Page admitted that it was time to play live again, and in October hinted that the show night be a career-spanning retrospective.