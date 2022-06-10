Jimmy Eat World are back with Something Loud

Jimmy Eat World say they’re in a better position than ever as they launch new track Something Loud.

They’re proudly “sans-label and creatively invigorated with no one to answer to but themselves” as they gear up for a run of European and UK tour dates.

“While I thought I made the most of the early band days, I realize now I missed some stuff,” vocalist and guitarist Jim Adkins said. “You’re in such a hurry to grow out of the formidable years. Like shit-togetherness is going to magically arrive when you hit some age you thought ‘grownups’ were.

“Yeah, it doesn’t work that way. But maybe the thing age and experience do reveal is that pivotal moments are hard to grasp when you are in them.”

The back-to-basics video is the result of abandoning another approach when their old friend and director Mike Gill died during the project. The closing scene of the promo is a tribute to Gill.

“Produced by the band and Justin Meldel-Johnson, Something Loud has all the qualities that we come to expect of a Jimmy Eat World song,” a statement said. “Punchy, powerful guitar driven intro, instrumental dynamics, topped off by the earnest lyrics, with Jim Adkins asking, ‘Do you still feel part of something loud?’”

Those tour dates in full:

17 June – Luxembourg City, LU – Den Atelier

18 June – Scheessel, DE – Hurricane Festival

19 June – Neuhausen Ob Eck – Southside Festival

21 June – Berlin, DE – Astra $

22 June – Prague, CZ – Lucerna Music Bar

23 June – Warsaw, PL – Proxima

25 June – Cologne, DE – Palladium

26 June – Amsterdam, NL – Amsterdamse Bostheater

27 June – Frankfurt, DE – Batschkapp

29 June – Oslo, NO – Rockefeller

30 June – Roskilde, DK – Roskilde Festival

1 July – Stockholm, SE – Lollapaolloza

3 July – Werchter, BE – Rock Werchter

5 July – Manchester, UK – Academy

6 July – London, UK – O2 Academy Brixton

7 July – Cheltenham, UK – 2000Trees Festival

9 July – Glasgow, UK – TRNSMT Festival