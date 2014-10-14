Jimmy Barnes not Going Down Alone

Jimmy Barnes has released a video for Going Down Alone taken from his upcoming 15th album.

The singer/songwriter releases Hindsight on October 27 via Provogue Records. Going Down Alone features guest appearances from Journey’s Neal Schon and Jonathan Cain.

The album’s all-star lineup of guests also includes Steven Van Zandt and Joe Bonamassa. Hindsight will will be released on limited edition 180 gram double vinyl (1000 copies only), CD and digital download.

In what is his 30th year as a solo artist, Barnes says: “These songs are important to me. I wouldn’t go out there and change the essence of the songs.

“But I didn’t bring in all these great artists to tell them what to do. I’m actually working with them because I’m learning from them. It was like, ‘What are we going to do with this and have fun with it?’ They sound like new songs now and they’re fresh to sing.”

Barnes left Cold Chisel 30 years ago and wanted to do something special to mark the occasion. He adds: “Chisel did Standing On The Outside, where we got a lot of our favourite bands to record our songs. It’s a great idea, but everyone’s been doing it. And, that idea took me out of the picture. So I thought, I’ll get all my favourite acts and I’ll get to sing with them. It’s either me being the singer, or doing duets.

“I find that every time I sing with another artist, or work with another band, I learn something new. And I think that’s a really great thing – as long as you keep learning, you’re moving forward.”

