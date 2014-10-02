Jimmy Barnes and Joe Bonamassa go Stone Cold

Jimmy Barnes and Joe Bonamassa have released a video for their collaborative track Stone Cold.

It’s taken from Barnes’ 30th anniversary album Hindsight, which sees him revisiting music from across his career, with assistance from a string of special guests.

The Australian vocalist recently said: “These songs are important to me. I wouldn’t change the essence of them – but I didn’t bring in all these great artists to tell them what to do.

“I’m working with them because I’m learning from them. It was like, ‘What are we going to do with this and have fun?’ They sound like new songs; they’re fresh to sing.”

Hindsight is released via Provogue Records on October 27.

Tracklist