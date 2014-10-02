Jimmy Barnes and Joe Bonamassa go Stone Cold

Jimmy Barnes and Joe Bonamassa have released a video for their collaborative track Stone Cold.
It’s taken from Barnes’ 30th anniversary album Hindsight, which sees him revisiting music from across his career, with assistance from a string of special guests.
The Australian vocalist recently said: “These songs are important to me. I wouldn’t change the essence of them – but I didn’t bring in all these great artists to tell them what to do.
“I’m working with them because I’m learning from them. It was like, ‘What are we going to do with this and have fun?’ They sound like new songs; they’re fresh to sing.”
Hindsight is released via Provogue Records on October 27.
Tracklist
- Lay Down Your Guns (with The Living End) 2. Time Will Tell (with The Baby Animals) 3. Ride The Night Away (with Little Steven) 4. Stand Up (with Mahalia Barnes + The Soul Mates) 5. I’d Die To Be With You (with Diesel) 6. Stone Cold (with Tina Arena & Joe Bonamassa) 7. Working Class Man (with Jonathan Cain and Ian Moss) 8. Going Down Alone (with Neal Schon and Jonathan Cain) 9. Love And Hate (with Shihad) 10. No Second Prize. 11. I’d Rather Be Blind (with Jon Stevens) 12. When Your Love Is Gone 13. The Other Kind 14. Walk On (with David Campbell) 15. Still On Your Side (with Bernard Fanning)