Jimi Hendrix park to open in Seattle this weekend

The Jimi Hendrix park in Seattle will receive its grand opening this coming weekend.

The 2.5 acre green space adjacent to the Northwest African American Museum was established in 2006 on the site of the former Colman School in Seattle’s Central District at 2400 S. Massachusetts Street.

The project is the result of a $2.2 million park improvement drive that saw the first phase opened in 2016. Now, following a year of construction, the rest of the space has been transformed into a park as a tribute to the music and artistry of Hendrix.

A statement reads: “New park amenities include a grand entrance and stairway adorned with Jimi’s signature at the corner of Massachusetts and 25th Avenue South.

“A walkway toward the central plaza incorporates a timeline of Jimi’s life and career embedded in the pavement and lyrics from timeless Hendrix songs Little Wing and Angel are etched into a purple ribbon along the timeline.

“New plantings include numerous trees as well as four rain gardens with native plants and a butterfly garden with flowering shrubs to improve environmental sustainability. Also new are an informational kiosk and bike racks.”

Hendrix’s sister and the founder and director of the Jimi Hendrix Park Foundation, Janie L. Hendrix, will officially open the park on Saturday, June 17.

Artists including School of Rock, Henry Cooper, Peace & Red Velvet, The Hollers, Grace Love, Ayron Jones, and Youth Speaks poets Carlynn Newhouse and Azura Tyabji will also perform throughout the day.

In addition to the performances, there will be food trucks, an instrument ‘petting zoo’, chalk art contest and youth art activities all afternoon until 5pm.

Admission is free and the gates will open from 12noon to 5pm and music fans, local residents and families are invited to visit the space.

When Jimi Hendrix Came To London: Jeff Beck, Ronnie Wood And More Look Back