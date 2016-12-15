Jimi Hendrix lends his name to new plant species

Scientists in the US have named a newly-discovered plant after the late Jimi Hendrix.

Researchers, including San Diego State University plant biologist Michael Simpson, who identified a new and rare species of succulent have called it Dudleya hendrixii, or Hendrix’s liveforever.

The plant is found only in a small area of Baja California, Mexico., according to San Diego State University.

Dudleya hendrixii is described as a thin, stalky plant less than a foot tall with succulent leaves and brilliant pinkish white flowers. It dies in the summer and then re-sprouts again in the fall.

Stephen McCabe of the University Of California decided to name the plant after Hendrix as colleague Mark Dodero was listening to Hendrix’s Voodoo Child at the very moment discovered the plant.

Despite only just being discovered, the plant is already at risk of being wiped out due to grazing, farming, off-road vehicle traffic and housing development.

Simpson says: “It’s the Mexican equivalent of an endangered species, although they don’t use the same criteria we do in the United States.”

Dudleya hendrixii (Image: © Stephen McCabe)

