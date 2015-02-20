Jim Cregan battles prostate cancer

Rod Stewart’s guitarist Jim Cregan has confirmed he’s battling prostate cancer.

The 68-year-old, who has also recorded with artists including Steve Harley & Cockney Rebel and Family and produced albums by Glass Tiger and Quireboys, has postponed a run of shows planned for next month with his band Cregan & Co. as he begins treatment to fight the disease.

He says in a statement: “Like a lot of guys, my life is paved with good intentions. My dear friend Ian Wallace, who played drums for so many famous names said to us all before he died, ‘Get checked out before it’s too late.’ And of course, true to form, I did absolutely nothing.

“Fast forward to last year when another old pal, drummer Kenney Jones asked me join him in a charity event called Rock ’N’ Horse Power benefiting Prostate Cancer UK. I said yes and then realised Kenney was in treatment at the time for the disease. Happily he is recovering very well. But did I get checked? Not likely.”

He continues: “As of today I’m waiting for the final results of an MRI which will tell the doctors how to treat it. How do I feel? Confused, worried, hopeful, and more in touch with what matters than a few weeks ago. The outpouring of love and kindness from so many people is an eye opener. It’s a time when you’ll find out who are your real friends.”

He’s hopeful of making a full recovery and has apologised to fans who expected to see him out on the road in March.

He adds: “I’m sorry that we’ve had to postpone all the Cregan & Co. gigs for March while this is going on. Soon I’ll start treatment which I’m hopeful will lead to a full recovery and I’ll be back doing what I enjoy most – performing with this great band in May and on tour in October.

“I’ll certainly be there at this year’s Hurtwood Park Polo Club Charity gig on June 13 in aid of Prostate Cancer UK with Kenney Jones and a host of stars – but this year it will have even more significance for me.

“Meanwhile, guys – get the blood test. It’s that easy!”

For more on the June charity gig and to buy tickets, visit the official website.