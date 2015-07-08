Jettblack, Tyla & The Dogs and BlackRain join HRH AOR bill

Tyla & The Dogs, Jettblack and BlackRain have been added to the bill for next year’s HRH AOR 4 festival in North Wales. The bands will be playing on the Sleaze stage at the event, which takes place March 10-13.

Other bands playing HRH Sleaze include The Quireboys, Reckless Love, Wildside Riot, Confess, Lovebite, Chase The Ace, Teenage Casket Company and Marvel, while HRH AOR plays host to Quiet Riot, Joe Lynn Turner, Tyketto, Gilby Clarke, Dan Reid Network, Russ Ballard, The V, Iconic Eye, Kane’d, Newman, Estrella, Knock out Caine, Preachers Son, Beautiful Strangers, Burning Crows and The Radio Sun.

Accommodation has now sold out, but day passes are available from the festival website.