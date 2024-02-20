Jethro Tull announce departure of guitarist Joe Parrish

Jethro Tull have announced the departure of guitarist Joe Parrish, who is leaving the band at the end of this month to concentrate on his own prog band, Albion, who recently released their new album Lakesongs Of Elbid.

He's replaced by Jack Clark, who Tull fans will recognise from previous stints playing keyboards, bass and evens ecind guitar in the band or live dates.

In an announcement on. their social media channels, Tull said, "Sadly, at the end of February, we must bid farewell to guitarist Joe Parrish James who joined the band in 2020, just in time for Covid! Now, four years later, Joe has decided to leave to concentrate on his own recording and producing work and to further the development of his folk-rock band Albion UK.

"All of us in the band and crew wish Joe all the best and thank him for his hard work and creativity on stage as well as on the last two Tull albums in 2022 and 2023.

"His place will be taken from March onwards by Jack Clark who has performed on bass guitar during some tours with the band in the last two years as well as currently playing second guitar, covering the keyboard parts while John O’Hara is temporarily unavailable."

Jethro Tull have a busy year with live work, visiting Europe and South America in April as well as touring the UK the same month. Ian Anderson is also believed to be. working on a new Tull album.