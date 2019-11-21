A massive statue of the baby Jesus looks a lot like Phil Collins

A Mexican church has unveiled the largest statue of the baby Jesus in the world… and it looks a lot like an 80s-era Phil Collins.

The New York Post report that the massive sculpture stands at almost 22ft tall and weighs 2000lbs and has been placed at La Epifania del Señor church in the Mexican state of Zacatecas.

Local priest Humberto Rodriguez says: “There is a space of between 26ftt between the ceiling and the floor and I ordered a statue measuring 21ft, but I never intended to make it the biggest baby Jesus statue in the world.”

En la iglesia "La EpifanÍa del Señor" de #Zacatecas tienen una estatua enorme del “Niño Dios” ¿O de Phil Collins? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/566RicHDxKNovember 20, 2019

As for the likeness to the former Genesis star, Rodriguez wouldn’t say.

Apparently, the previous record holder for the biggest baby Jesus statue was 16ft tall and weighed 661lbs.

It's reported that Rodriguez has contacted the Guinness World Records to claim the title.

Tomorrow (November 22), Collins will reissue his fourth solo album ...But Seriously to celebrate its 30th anniversary.

The new version will arrive through Rhino Records and will be limited to just 1000 double LP sets, with the 12-track follow-up to 1985’s No Jacket Required pressed on turquoise vinyl.