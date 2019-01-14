Jesse Leach steps back from social media to deal with mental health issues

Killswitch Engage frontman Jesse Leach has released a statement to say he’s stepping back from social media “to rebuild and focus on my mind and body.”

The vocalist has spoken previously about suffering from mental health issues and jumped briefly on to Instagram to let fans know he’s now getting the help he needs – after saying in a now deleted post: "I won't be another statistic of suicide."

Leach says: “I have begun to get the help I need and I am grateful for the tribe of people that have begun to surround me. I will keep this brief as I need to maintain my distance from social media to continue to rebuild and focus on my mind and body.

“First of all thank you for the outpouring of love and support. I am unable to read all of the messages and comments and apparently articles and blogs. Also, rest assured, I look forward to this next tour more than I have any other.

“This is for various reasons, but mostly because music is my biggest medicine and always has been. So no I will absolutely not cancel any shows!

Everyone has their breaking point I reached mine and asked for help! Then help swooped in like a hawk to rescue me Jesse Leach

“Lastly no need to ask my friends, my ex-wife or bandmates what happened, what’s going on or how I am. You heard it from me today. I am OK and I will cautiously take one day at a time as this will be a process.

"Everyone has their breaking point I reached mine and asked for help! Then help swooped in like a hawk to rescue me.”

Leach adds: “Love to you all, love to my family, my friends old and new, my therapists, my ex wife, who is still my friend despite our separation and situation – so please don’t bug her about any of this, she has her own journey to begin to work on. Thank you.”

Leach says that he’ll post again when he feels the need to do so, but cautions: “However, I do not plan on going as deep as I did when this account began. I’m not ready for that just yet, and perhaps need to be selective with what I do share.

“If you or someone you know is having issues, problems and in need of help, please don’t hesitate to ask, to seek it and to speak up! There are many amazing humans that want nothing more than to help!”

Killswitch Engage have been working on the follow-up to 2016’s Incarnate and will tour across the UK and Europe from later this month.