Jerry Lee Lewis hospitalised after suffering stroke

Jerry Lee Lewis has been hospitalised in Memphis after suffering a stroke.

The news was announced on the singer and pianist's Facebook page, in a post that read, "Last night, Jerry Lee Lewis suffered a minor stroke. He is with his family, recuperating in Memphis and the doctors expect a full recovery.

"The Killer looks forward to getting back into the studio soon to record a Gospel record and on the road performing live for his fans. His family requests privacy at this time. Well wishes and prayers are greatly appreciated."

Born in the farming community of Ferriday, Eastern Louisiana, in 1935, Lewis began his career at Sun Records, where he recorded as part of the so-called Million Dollar Quartet in 1956, alongside Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash and Carl Perkins.

A year later he broke out internationally with the classics Whole Lotta Shakin Goin' On and Great Balls Of Fire.

Lewis was one of the first entries into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 1986. Inducted by country singer Hank Williams Junior, The Hall described him as "a defiant, reckless, indefatigable wild man that can rock you into oblivion."