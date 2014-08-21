Jerry Cantrell, Hammerfall + more on tonight's Metal Hammer Radio Show

Who doesn't love a bit of grunge every now and then? And it's safe to say Alice In Chains are one of the best. But tonight we're showcasing guitarist Jerry Cantrell's debut solo album Boggy Depot for y'all!

And we’re backing that up with an exclusive play of the brand new Hammerfall track, plus a ton of tunes from Melvins, Scorpions, Blood Ceremony, Lucifer’s Friend, Monster Magnet, Spiritual Beggars, Hawkwind and Brian motherfuckin’ Blessed.

Tune in to Team Rock Radio online or on DAB tonight at 9pm BST.