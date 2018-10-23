Jeff Lynne’s ELO to tour North America in 2019

Jeff Lynne’s ELO have announced a North American tour.

The 20-date run will get under way at the Honda Centre in Anaheim on June 20 and wrap up with a performance at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh on August 1.

The band are currently on tour across the UK and Ireland, with their next show happening tonight (October 23) at Liverpool’s Echo Arena.

Ticket pre-sales being today. Find a full list of dates below.

Last month, an ELO box set featuring reproductions of 15 singles released by the band between 1972 - 1978, along with The ELO EP, was released.

In November last year Jeff Lynne’s ELO launched the live package Wembley Or Bust which documented the band’s show at the London venue from June 2017.

Jeff Lynne’s ELO 2019 North American tour dates

Jun 20: Anaheim Honda Center, CA

Jun 22: Sacramento Golden 1 Center, CA

Jun 24: San Jose SAP Center, CA

Jun 26: Vancouver Rogers Arena, BC

Jun 28: Tacoma Dome, WA

Jun 29: Portland Moda Center, OR

Jul 03: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN

Jun 05: Atlanta Philips Arena, GA

Jul 07: Tampa Amalie Arena, FL

Jul 09: Sunrise BB&T Center, FL

Jul 11: Washington Capital One Arena, DC

Jul 13: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center, PA

Jul 16: Newark Prudential Center, NJ

Jul 18: Toronto Scotiabank Arena, ON

Jul 20: Detroit Little Caesars Arena, MI

Jul 23: Grand Rapids Van Andel Arena, MI

Jul 25: St Paul Xcel Energy Center, MN

Jul 27: Chicago United Center, IL

Jul 30: Columbus Nationwide Arena, OH

Aug 01: Pittsburgh PPG Paints Arena, PA

