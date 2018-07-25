ELO singles collection set for September release

A box set featuring reproductions of 15 vinyl singles recorded by Electric Light Orchestra between 1972 and 1978 is to be released later this year.

The collection will also feature The ELO EP on 7-inch vinyl and will launch on September 21 via Legacy Recordings.

All 15 singles on The UK Singles Volume One: 1972-1978 will include the original b-sides and every track has been remastered from the analogue source tapes. Each disc also features reproductions of the original sleeves and labels from the era.

In addition, Legacy Recordings have announced plans to reissue ELO’s 1983 album Secret Messages on 12-inch vinyl on August 3 to mark its 35 anniversary.

It will include the full album along with six previously unreleased tracks “all with cutting-edge synthesisers as well as up-front guitar mastery.”

Pre-order details for both will be revealed in due course, while the cover art and tracklist for the box set can be found below, along with Jeff Lynne's ELO's upcoming live dates.

Electric Light Orchestra: The U.K. Singles Volume One: 1972-1978

Disc 1: 10538 Overture b/w First Movement (Jumping Biz) (1972 – UK No. 9)

Disc 2: Roll Over Beethoven b/w Queen Of The Hours (1973 – UK No. 6)

Disc 3: Showdown b/w In Old England Town (Instrumental) (1973 – UK No. 12)

Disc 4: Ma-Ma-Ma Belle b/w Oh No Not Susan (1974 – UK No. 22)

Disc 5: Can’t Get It Out Of My Head b/w Illusions In G Major (1974)

Disc 6: Evil Woman b/w 10538 Overture (live) (1974 – UK No. 10)

Disc 7: Nightrider b/w Daybreaker (live) (1976)

Disc 8: Strange Magic b/w Showdown (live) (1976 – UK No. 38)

Disc 9: Livin’ Thing b/w Fire On High (1976 – UK No.)

Disc 10: Rockaria! b/w Poker (1976 – UK No.)

Disc 11: Telephone Line b/w Poor Boy (The Greenwood) / King and Queen Of The Universe (1977 – UK No. 8)

Disc 12: Turn To Stone b/w Mister Kingdom (1977 – UK No. 18)

Disc 13: Mr. Blue Sky b/w One Summer Dream (1978 – UK No. 6)

Disc 14: Wild West Hero b/w Eldorado (1978 – UK No. 6)

Disc 15: Sweet Talkin’ Woman b/w Bluebird Is Dead (1978 – UK No. 6)

Disc 16: The ELO EP: Can’t Get It Out Of My Head and Strange Magic b/w Ma-Ma-Ma Belle and Evil Woman (1978 – UK No. 34)

Jeff Lynne’s ELO 2018 tour dates

Aug 02: Oakland Oracle Arena, CA

Aug 04: Los Angeles The Forum, CA

Aug 08: Denver Pepsi Center, CO

Aug 10: Houston Toyota Center, TX

Aug 13: Dallas American Airlines Center, TX

Aug 15: Rosemont Allstate Arena, IL

Aug 16: Detroit Little Caesars Arena, MI

Aug18: Toronto Air Canada Centre, ON

Aug 21: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Aug 24: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center, PA

Sep 30: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, UK

Oct 03: Glasgow SSE Hydro Arena, UK

Oct 05: Manchester Arena, UK

Oct 09: Newcastle Metro Radio Arena, UK

Oct 10: Birmingham Arena, UK

Oct 15: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK

Oct 17: London O2 Arena, UK

Oct 23: Liverpool Echo Arena, UK