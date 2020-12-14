JBL Tune 220 true wireless headphones for under £50? Cheers, Currys

The JBL Tune 220 true wireless earbuds have been earning a reputation as one of the cheapest AirPods alternatives around, and Currys has slashed their price further to £49.99 (was £99.99) with this early Christmas deal. That 50% discount is the reason why the JBL Tune 220 true wireless earbuds are selling out fast at Currys - only the Black colourway remains in stock, but probably not for much longer.

Not everyone has the budget for the best true wireless earbuds from premium brands, but if you have £50, the JBL Tune 220 true wireless earbuds are worth a punt. Ok so the build quality or sound isn’t anywhere near something like that on the Apple AirPods Pro, but with nearly 9,000 user reviews on Amazon and an average rating of 4.1 out of 5 stars, they’re clearly doing something right. That, plus they have Google Assistant voice control for proper hands-free use.

JBL Tune 220TWS: Was £99.99, now £49.99 at Currys

They won’t give premium earbuds a run for their money, but these JBL Tune 220 true wireless earbuds with Google Assistant voice control offer up to 19 hours’ battery life, come with a rechargeable case, and are a way for you to take hands-free phone calls.View Deal

Also known as the JBL Tune 220TWS, these budget wireless headphones would suit anyone looking for an affordable set of simple Bluetooth earbuds for listening to music and taking voice calls on the go. JBL hasn’t stated whether they are water- or sweat-resistant, so we can’t vouch for whether they’re gym-friendly, but they are perfect for wearing when commuting or out walking.

The JBL Tune 220 true wireless earbuds are designed with Pure Bass Sound tech, which centres around 12.5mm drivers for sound with a little more oomph. Playback is easy to control too, via buttons on the left and right earbuds for skipping tracks, pausing or playing music, or you can use Google Assistant voice control if your hands are busy.

You get three hours battery life from the earbuds themselves, so make sure you keep popping them back inside the included charging case once you’re finished using them, as the case holds an additional 16 hours max battery life.

After more audio content? Take a look at our guide to the best budget turntables, or discover our pick of 2020's best headphones under £100. If you still want AirPods, we've rounded up this month's best AirPods deals to save you cash and time.