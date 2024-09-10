Jazz Sabbath to release third album The 1968 Tapes

Mysterious resurfaced 60s and 70s outfit Jazz Sabbath will release their third album, The 1968 Tapes, through Blacklake Records on November 29.

The new release presents even new exploratory jazz arrangements based on Black Sabbath tracks from the period 1970-1973. You can watch a video trailer for the upcoming release below.

The liner notes for the upcoming album claim to reveal the true story behind the release: "Although never released until recently, Jazz Sabbath's music has been finding its way to millions for over 50 years. Through a vicious cycle of personal tragedy and plagiarism the songs intended to change the jazz world ended up giving birth to a much darker sound. Now a third recording from the Sixties has resurfaced, perhaps their most important one.



"In 1968 Jazz Sabbath were an instant hit on the UK jazz scene. It wasn’t long until they were offered a record deal. This first recording was rejected by the label; the label manager said it was too experimental and had no hit potential. However, just like the tracks from albums that followed, these tracks were also shamelessly presented as 'original songs' by that band from Birmingham a few years later. Their lasting popularity, even in the crude way they were covered, only proves just how monumental these songs were and how record labels are often wrong."

At the same time the band have been announced for next year's Cruise To The Edge which sets sail in April 2025. The trio will also embark on an extensive UK/IE tour in 2025, followed by shows throughout Europe and beyond.

The 1968 Tapes will be available on vinyl, CD, cassette and all streaming/download platforms.

Pre-order The 1968 Tapes.

Disclaimer: Milton Keanes is actually Adam Wakeman, long-time keyboard and guitar player for Black Sabbath and Ozzy Osbourne.

Jazz Sabbath: The 1968 Tapes

1. Into The Void

2. Spiral Architect

3. Warning

4. The Wizard

5. Electric Funeral

6. Supernaut

7. War Pigs