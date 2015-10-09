Jarekus Singleton to tour Europe

Jarekus Singleton has confirmed a European tour during November, in support of latest album Refuse To Lose.

He’s joined by special guest Sax Gordon for the run of shows.

Singleton recently revealed that he cried after realising his promising basketball career had been ended by injury.

But he said: “Within a struggle you have to be patient, want to be able to stand up, bounce back, not dwell in it. It creates patience. A lot of things go through with a willing mind.”

European tour

Nov 06: Marne-la-Vallee Billy Bob’s, France

Nov 07: Dunkerque Bay-Car Blues Festival, France

Nov 09: Ruiselede Banana Peel, Belgium

Nov 10: Talant Centre Sportif Marie-Therese Eyquem, France

Nov 11: Cleon La Traverse, France

Nov 13: Tournon-d’Agenais Salle de l’Abescat, France

Nov 14: Haringe Bluesfestival, Belgium

Nov 15: Mantes-la-Jolie Blues sur Seine, France

Nov 18: Availles-en-Chatellerault Espace Rene-Descartes, France

Nov 19: Le Mans Europajazz, France

Nov 20: Montemboeuf L’imprevu Festival, France

Nov 21: Le Thor Le Sonograf’, France

Nov 22: Oraison Eden District Blues, France

Nov 25: Montpellier Le Jam Montpellier, France

Nov 26: Paris Jazz Club Etoile, France

Nov 27: Paris Jazz Club Etoile, France

Nov 28: Amstelveen City Blues, Netherlands

Nov 29: Grolloo Cafe Restaurant Hofsteenge, Netherlands