Jarekus Singleton to tour Europe

Jarekus Singleton has confirmed a European tour during November, in support of latest album Refuse To Lose.
He’s joined by special guest Sax Gordon for the run of shows.
Singleton recently revealed that he cried after realising his promising basketball career had been ended by injury.
But he said: “Within a struggle you have to be patient, want to be able to stand up, bounce back, not dwell in it. It creates patience. A lot of things go through with a willing mind.”
European tour
Nov 06: Marne-la-Vallee Billy Bob’s, France
Nov 07: Dunkerque Bay-Car Blues Festival, France
Nov 09: Ruiselede Banana Peel, Belgium
Nov 10: Talant Centre Sportif Marie-Therese Eyquem, France
Nov 11: Cleon La Traverse, France
Nov 13: Tournon-d’Agenais Salle de l’Abescat, France
Nov 14: Haringe Bluesfestival, Belgium
Nov 15: Mantes-la-Jolie Blues sur Seine, France
Nov 18: Availles-en-Chatellerault Espace Rene-Descartes, France
Nov 19: Le Mans Europajazz, France
Nov 20: Montemboeuf L’imprevu Festival, France
Nov 21: Le Thor Le Sonograf’, France
Nov 22: Oraison Eden District Blues, France
Nov 25: Montpellier Le Jam Montpellier, France
Nov 26: Paris Jazz Club Etoile, France
Nov 27: Paris Jazz Club Etoile, France
Nov 28: Amstelveen City Blues, Netherlands
Nov 29: Grolloo Cafe Restaurant Hofsteenge, Netherlands