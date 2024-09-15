Jane's Addiction cancel next show after bust-up and guitarist Dave Navarro posts cryptic "goodnight" message on social media

The future of Jane's Addiction looks bleak as band cancel show and guitarist Dave Navarro seemingly bids farewell

The future of Jane's Addiction looks bleak as the band have cancelled their next scheduled show after an onstage bust-up.

Guitarist Dave Navarro has also added to speculation over the band's future by posting a cryptic "goodbye" message on social media.

Fans were left disappointed when the band ended their Boston show early after frontman Perry Farrell took a swing at Navarro and had to be restrained.

They were performing their song Ocean Size at the Leader Bank Pavilion on Friday, September 13, when the incident occurred.

While no official statement has been made on the band's future, tonight's show (Sunday, September 15) at the Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater in Bridgeport, Connecticut, has ben cancelled by the band via an Instagram story.

It says: "We want to extend a heartfelt apology to our fans for the events that unfolded last night. As a result we will be cancelling tomorrow night's show in Bridgeport."

The other remaining 14 dates have not been pulled, but it seems unlikely they will go ahead as Navarro posted a picture with the caption "goodbye" on his Instagram account.

Farrell's wife Etty gave her first-person account of the incident in Boston, describing him as a "crazed beast" and pointing the finger at bassist Eric Avery for his involvement in the aftermath.

While some described Avery's actions as an attempt to de-escalate the situation, Etty Farrell says the bassist took advantage and got "a few cheap shots" in on the vocalist.

Tickets are currently still being sold on some websites for the remaining tour dates.

Jane's Addiction 2024 remaining tour dates

Sep 15: Bridgeport Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater, CT - CANCELLED
Sep 18: Toronto Budweiser Stage, Canada
Sep 20: Rochester Hills Meadow Brook Amphitheater, MI
Sep 22: Milwaukee BMO Pavilion, WI
Sep 24: Chicago Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom, IL
Sep 26: Indianapolis Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park, IN
Sep 28: Huntsville South Star Music Festival, AL
Sep 29: St. Louis Evolution Festival, MO
Oct 02: US Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, CO
Oct 04: Sandy Amphitheater, Sandy, UT
Oct 08: WAMU Theater, Seattle, WA
Oct 09: Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Portland, OR
Oct 11: Grand Sierra Resort and Casino, Reno, NV
Oct 13: The Masonic, San Francisco, CA
Oct 16: YouTube Theater, Inglewood, CA

