Jamie Jazz quits The King Blues

Jamie Jazz has parted ways with The King Blues.

The band reunited last year after splitting in 2012 when they stated they’d taken things are far as they could go. And despite a planned appearance at the UK’s Slam Dunk festival this coming May, Jazz has walked away from the group he co-formed saying his “goals in life have changed.”

Jazz says in a statement: “After spending an awfully long time thinking about this and confiding in those closest to me as well as the rest of the band, I have decided to part ways with The King Blues.

“I want to make it clear there has been no major falling out, there is no bad blood or any arguments whatsoever between us – I have just simply come to a point in my life that my desires have changed.

“My goals in life have changed and what I want to achieve musically has changed. Sadly those changes do not match up with being an active member of The King Blues anymore.”

He says it’s likely that he’ll continue to play music either with Bleach Blood or “under a new name.”

He adds: “To all of the fans that have supported us past, present and indeed, the future, I literally don’t have the words to express my gratitude for your immense love and belief in us. Some bands have great fans, but TKB fans are the greatest and I mean mean that from the bottom of my heart, I truly do.”

“And finally, to my brothers Itch and Mike. Thank you for having me back for this last ride. They said it would never happen, but it did and it was amazing. I can not wait to see what you have in store for the future of The King Blues. I love you both.”